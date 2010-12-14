Moffett Upgrades Comcast On Expectation of NBCU Meld

Bernstein Research has upgraded its rating of

Comcast stock from "perform" to "outperform" Tuesday and

upgraded its target price from $20 to $26 per share on the assumption that the

FCC and Justice are close to approving the deal.

"We think it is time for investors to start

thinking of Comcast as the combined Comcast/NBCU," said Bernstein senior

analyst Craig Moffett in a report to investors Tuesday morning. Moffett says he

is expecting the deal to close in early 2011, as do an increasing number of

deal watchers inside and outside the FCC.

Moffett says that even with online

conditions, which remain the key question mark on the deal, Comcast is

primarily a distribution company and those conditions will "primarily

affect the content side" which is less than 10% of its earnings.

"Comcast's core cable distribution business will not be materially

affected by these conditions," he said.

Comcast has lagged other cable stocks due to the

regulatory limbo of the deal vetting, says Moffett, but looked at as a combined

company, should be more attractive to investors, particularly with the FCC's

move away from Title II reclassification of broadband and support in the

network neutrality order for usage-based pricing, which Moffett has said ishuge for the cable industry.

By contrast, NBCU is likely to be worth less inside the deal that

stand-alone given the expected conditions, including possibly on pricing of its

content to competitors, he said.