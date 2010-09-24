Moffett: 'Scant' Evidence of Over-the-Top Cord-Cutting

Wall Street has been hearing a lot from media

execs in the past few weeks on the prospect of subs cutting the cord on cable

in favor of over-the-top video, but Sanford Bernstein analyst Craig Moffett

argues that "real-world evidence of cord-cutting remains scant."

Nonetheless, he says, "investors, perhaps

inevitably, are coming down on the side of cord-cutting in this debate, and are

more than a little skeptical of blaming cyclical factors" like housing and

employment.

He says it is understandable that there appears to

be a repeat of 2005, when over-the-top video made headlines and the news that Desperate Housewives would be put on

iTunes was declared the "death of cable."

Drivers for that attention, he

said, include TV efforts by Apple and Google and Sezmi's wrapping-up

of another round of financing.

Moffett does not say that cord-cutting is not an

issue, but says instead that to the degree that it is or could become an issue,

the driver is not yet the sort of "bleeding-edge" technology adoption

that drove those 2005 headlines. Instead, he said, it is "poverty,"

by which he means more cyclical factors like income stagnation and a weak

consumer. "Anemic income growth," he says, "threatens to make

Pay TV unaffordable."

Moffett suggests that a weak housing market could

be one factor in the drop, as well as comparing 2010 figures to 2009, when

there was a one-time influx of subs tied to the DTV transition.

But perception could become the new reality

anyway. "Of course, whether household formation rates and the Digital TV

transition really are to blame for Cable's subscriber weakness may not much

matter. The cord cutting boogeyman is now back."