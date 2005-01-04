Moesha Moving to WGN
Off-UPN sitcom Moesha will head to cable superstation WGN-TV in fall 2005.
WGN-TV has acquired a four-year, analog cable-exclusive syndicated run of the show (Noggin has digital cable rights). The sitcom is expected to air in early fringe (5-7 p.m.NYT) weekdays and in the afternoon on the weekend.
Moesha aired on UPN from 1996 through 2002 and in national broadcast syndication from 2002 to 2002, where it averaged a 1.1 rating in the second of its two-year run.
