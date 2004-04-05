Modulus Video Taps Wilson

Bob Wilson has left Pinnacle Systems to join up-and-coming video-encoder manufacturer Modulus Video as chairman and CEO.

Modulus Video will head to NAB with a new encoder that is designed to help content distributors compress content using the MPEG-4 standard, enabling internal content distribution in less bandwidth than MPEG-2. The result is cost savings and the ability to store more content onto products like video servers.

Wilson’s seven-year span with Pinnacle Systems included a stint as president of the broadcast division.