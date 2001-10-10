Modest rating for MLB playoff opener
Fox's coverage of the Major League Baseball playoffs got off to a modest opening with a 3.2 rating for an afternoon American League match-up.
The Cleveland Indians' 5-0 triumph over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday drew a 3.2 rating, 7 share in Nielsen national numbers in a late afternoon start on Fox. The 4 p.m. (ET) starting time doubtless put a damper on the rating. Last year's MLB playoff opener on ESPN drew a 2.5/6 in ratings corrected for total TV households.
- Richard Tedesco
