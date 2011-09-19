'Modern Family,' 'Mad Men' Again Take Top Emmy Honors

B&C's complete Emmy coverage





Modern Family led

the wins at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, and along

with nods for CBS' The Big Bang Theory,

Mike & Molly, and The Good Wife, it was a strong showing

for the broadcast networks at the annual TV kudosfest.

Modern Family

repeated its win for outstanding comedy series, besting Fox's Glee, CBS' The Big Bang Theory and NBC's Park's

and Recreation, The Office and 30 Rock.

"We appreciate every single second of this," said series

co-creator/executive producer Steve Levitan in accepting the win, before giving

a shout-out to younger cast members Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and

Rico Rodriguez. "I especially want to point out all the kids on this cast.

These guys bring it every single week, they are at the caliber of anyone else

on this stage."

AMC's Mad Men

earned its fourth consecutive win for outstanding drama series, beating out

HBO's Boardwalk Empire, CBS' The Good Wife, DirecTV's Friday Night Lights, Showtime's Dexter and HBO's Game of Thrones.

In his acceptance speech, series creator Matthew Weiner

thanked the show's fans "for supporting the show wherever it goes."

Modern Family,

whose entire adult cast was nominated, dominated the early categories with wins

for writing and directing as well as with star Julie Bowen taking home the

first award of the night, outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series,

for her role as Claire Dunphy.

Bowen thanked her husband and "TV husband" Ty Burrell "who

helps me manage my fear on a daily basis."

Burrell also won for outstanding supporting actor in a

comedy series, beating out Modern Family

castmates Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O'Neill and last year's category winner Eric

Stonestreet.

Broadcast continued to dominate the comedy category as Jim

Parsons repeated for outstanding actor in a comedy series, winning for his role

as uber-geek Sheldon Cooper on The Big

Bang Theory.

Parsons thanked co-star Johnny Galecki (also nominated)

saying "it's been a real pleasure taking this ride with you."

Mike & Molly's

Melissa McCarthy took home her first Emmy for outstanding actress in a comedy

series. In her acceptance speech, McCarthy thanked series creator/executive

producer Chuck Lorre who "fought for me," as well as Warner Bros. President

Peter Roth and CBS brass Les Moonves and Nina Tassler.

Broadcast continued to represent well in the drama

categories, usually dominated by cable.

Julianna Margulies won for outstanding actress in a drama

series for her role as Alicia Florrick on CBS' The Good Wife. She beat out Mad

Men's Elisabeth Moss, Friday Night

Light's Connie Britton, Law &

Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay, The

Killing's Mireille Enos and Harry's Law's

Kathy Bates.

In a surprise win, Kyle Chandler nabbed the lead actor Emmy

for his role as Coach Taylor on football drama Friday Night Lights. He beat out Boardwalk Empire's Steve Buscemi, Dexter's Michael C. Hall, Mad

Men's Jon Hamm, House's Hugh

Laurie and Justified's Timothy

Olyphant.

"I knew for a fact that I would not be standing here,"

Chandler said on stage of his upset win for the NBC/DirecTV drama.

In another unexpected win, Justified's Margo Martindale took home the statue for outstanding

supporting actress in a drama series.

"Sometimes things just take time," said the journeywoman

actress in her speech. "I'm so honored to have acted with most kick ass cast on

television."

Peter Dinklage won for outstanding supporting actor in a

drama series for the freshman HBO drama Game

of Thrones.

In another win for broadcast, CBS' The Amazing Race took back the crown for outstanding

reality-competition program, its eighth win in the category, after being

briefly unseated last year by Bravo's Top

Chef.

The Daily Show with

Jon Stewart continued its streak, notching its ninth consecutive win for

outstanding variety, music or comedy series, as well as a win for writing in

the category.

"We're acutely aware of how fortunate we are to win this

once let alone as many times," Stewart said in accepting the award. "I have

ridiculous respect for others in the category."

The miniseries and movie category, usually dominated by HBO,

was this year split with PBS, with the public broadcaster's Downton Abbey taking home the Emmy for outstanding

miniseries as well as nods for directing and supporting actress Maggie Smith.

HBO's Mildred Pierce

was well represented with acting wins for Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce while Barry

Pepper won outstanding lead actor for his portrayal of Robert F. Kennedy in

ReelzChannel's The Kennedys.