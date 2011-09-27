mOcean Names Alley Creative Director

Los Angeles-based marketer mOcean has named Rob Alley as its new digital creative director. He will head up digital creative from concept to presentation as well as digital strategy.

Alley comes to the agency from MRM Worldwide in San Francisco, where he had been creative director for General Motors, Intel and Wells Fargo, among others. His former client list also includes DirecTV, Fox Networks, Warner Bros. and Sony.

mOcean has done rebrands and launches for TLC, Crackle, Sony Movie Channel and Food Network, and has done work for a laundry list of nets and studios including Disney, ABC, CBS, Nickelodeon, Nat Geo and Harpo.

"Rob's background in entertainment along with his extensive advertising and brand experience is a really unique combination that fits in perfectly with mOcean's vision," said Michael McIntyre, president, mOcean.