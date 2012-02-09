MobiTV Names Paul Burmester to Head EMEA Efforts

Mobile TV and video solution provider MobiTV, Inc. has appointed Paul Burmester to the role of general manager and senior vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The hire is part of MobiTV's efforts to expand its businesses in the European, Middle Eastern and African markets.

"Paul brings experience in, and understanding of, the European technology industry, as well as relationships with top-tier mobile operators," said MobiTV CEO Charlie Nooney. "We're confident that he will continue to build the strong commercial relationships necessary for MobiTV to pursue expansion in the international market."

Burmester brings over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, most recently coming from senior positions within companies operating in the mobile sector, the company noted.