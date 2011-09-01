MobiTV Files for $75 Million IPO
Mobile-video provider MobiTV, which cites Comcast, Apple, Hulu and Netflix as among its current and potential competitors, hopes to raise up to $75 million through an initial public offering.
The Emeryville, Calif.-based company delivers more than 220 channels of video -- including 75 live channels -- across mobile devices, tablets, personal computers and other Internet-enabled consumer electronics.
MobiTV said video content aggregators such as Amazon, Hulu and Netflix indirectly compete with it in the mobile space, while pay-TV providers such as Comcast and DirecTV also offer competitive services. It also noted that Apple, Google and Microsoft may seek to expand into mobile video, according to MobiTV's S-1 filing Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
