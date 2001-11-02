Mobile, digital EBS tested at ground zero

When the World Trade Center collapsed Sept. 11, it brought down cell phone

and radio communications vital to emergency personnel, exposing the

vulnerability of the existing emergency broadcasting system.

Saying they might have a solution, several technology companies, station

group owner Sinclair and noncommercial WNYE-TV have unveiled a mobile, digital,

Internet Protocol (IP)-based system capable of sending data to a portable

receiver using the the DTV spectrum.

The idea was to test the viability of using multiple low-power transmitters

on a single frequency that would insure against a complete system failure if one

location is knocked off the air.

The prototype data broadcast system was built in four days and tested at the

beginning of this month.

It was able to deliver Web content and live streaming video over the air from

WNYE-TV's facilities in Brooklyn to a mobile unit, with a 4-inch single wire

antenna, located at the site of the towers' collapse.

Data broadcast equipment provider SkyStream Networks, transmitter

manufacturer Acrodyne and DOD contractor Hicks & Associates joined WNYE-TV

and Sinclair in building and testing the system.