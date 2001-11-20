MNF ratings show mixed results

ABC's Monday Night Football scored its highest rating since its season opener, but showed slippage compared to last season

The Vikings' 28-16 win over the Giants drew a 12.8 rating, 20 share in Nielsen overnight numbers.

That's the highest MNF rating since the Giants' loss to the Denver Broncos in the season opener, which pulled a 14.5/23. But it was 12% lower than the 14.5 rating produced by the Vikes-Green Bay Packers game the same week last season. - Richard Tedesco