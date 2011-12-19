MMTC Names New Chair

Former FCC Commissioner and long time chair of the Minority Media & Telecommunications Council Henry Rivera has been named chairman emeritus and Julia Johnson, former chair of the Florida PSC, has been named to succeed him. MMTC announced the moves Sunday, the 25th anniversary of its founding, those founders including Rivera.



But MMTC won't be without a former FCC commissioner. Deborah Taylor Tate has been named a vice chair as MMTC lines up a new leadership team starting Jan. 1 -- David Honig remains President of MMTC.



Maurita Coley, currently vice chair, will join Honig's staff as VP and COO. Also part of that new team will be Ronald Johnson, president of Johnson Network Services, treasurer.



Rivera will continue as a member of the board and of the executive committee.



Erwin Krasnow, a co-founder, will continue as a vice chair and Ari Fitzgerald continues as secretary.