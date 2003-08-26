MMTC: Divide application in three

The Minority Media Telecommunications Council wants the Federal

Communications Commission to divide its station application transfer process

into three tracks.

Not surprisingly, it would put on the fastest, or expedited track, those

sales that "foster diversity," either by breaking up an existing combination or

boosting minority ownership.

Track 2 (routine) would be for the majority of applications that have "no

material impact on diversity."

These would include some deals that would not have been allowed under the

FCC’s pre-June 2 ownership rules.

Track 3, which would include public comment and a diversity impact study,

would apply to deals that "materially reduce diversity," which would include

deals that would have required more than a routine waiver under pre-June 2

rules.