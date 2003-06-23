MMTC cites ruling to gain FCC support

The Minority Media Telecommunications Council said Monday that it will ask the

Federal Communications Commission to strengthen minority- and gender-recruiting

rules for broadcast stations and cable systems in light of a Supreme Court

ruling upholding the University of Michigan Law School's affirmative action

admissions policy.

The council also said it would ask the FCC to reconsider much of its recent

broadcast-ownership deregulation in light of judicial support for promoting

racial diversity in American society.

Monday's decision shows that "narrowly tailored race-conscious recruitment to

promote diversity would be desirable and should be constitutionally

permissible," MMTC executive director David Honig said. "Like diversity in

education, diversity in mass-media ownership and employment contributes

profoundly to the quality of our civic discourse and to the strength of our

democratic institutions."

By a 5-4 vote, the high court struck down a point system used by Michigan's undergraduate programs, but approved a different program

used by the law school that gives race less prominence in admissions

decisions.