MMTC: B'cast-auction credit rules skew bidding

The Minority Media Telecommunications Council is urging the Federal

Communications Commission to eliminate what it sees as a loophole in auction

rules for broadcast channels that allows buyers to temporarily pose as bidders

qualified for small business credits, even though they may be backed by

established media companies.

The loophole can skew bidding by leading small businesses truly entitled to the

credits to bid for channels they have no hope of winning and neglect frequencies

that offer a better chance of success.

"This major flaw in the broadcast auction rules has fatally weakened the

commission's only significant policy aimed at promoting minority broadcast

ownership," MMTC executive director David Honig wrote in a petition to the FCC.

Honing said buyers can pose as bidding-credit-eligible during early stages of

an auction and then, when bidding has begun, announce that they will not use the

credit.

By then, it's too late for small businesses needing the credit to vie for other

channels.

The MMTC is seeking an immediate stay on bidding, but it is particularly concerned

about an as-yet-unscheduled auction for 350 FM-construction permits.

Bidders that own no broadcast properties are permitted to pay 35% less than

their actual bid.

Those with ownership of three broadcast properties are entitled to a 25%

credit.