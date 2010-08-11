MLS Promotes Courtemanche to EVP of Communications

Dan Courtmenache has been promoted to executive vice

president of communications for Major League Soccer, Commissioner Don Garber

announced Wednesday. Courtemanche was previously senior vice president, marketing

and communications for the League.

He is one of four current MLS staff members who joined the

League before its inaugural 1996 season. He held positions as the League's

director and vice president of communications, as well as stints at the Women's

United Soccer Association and Tour de Georgia.

Courtemanche earned a bachelor of business administration in

marketing from the University of Georgia in 1990.