MLS Direct Kick Price to Remain at $79

Major League Soccer will keep pricing for its out-of-market television package unchanged at $79 for the 2008 season.

The league announced Thursday that it will once again partner with DirecTV, Dish Network and In Demand to make the “MLS Direct Kick” package available to consumers.

MLS will offer a free preview of the package to cable and satellite customers during the league’s opening day, March 29.

Pricing for commercial establishments also remains flat at $100.