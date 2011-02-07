MLB's Dupuy Joins Foley & Lardner, EMC

Former

Major League Baseball COO Robert A. "Bob" DuPuy has been named a

partner within Foley & Lardner's Sports Industry Team and a senior

advisor at Evolution Media Capital (EMC). That came from a joint

announcement by the companies Monday.

The appointment marks a return for DuPuy, who, prior to joining MLB

in 1998, was a partner with Foley & Lardner and a member of the

firm's management committee. While a partner with Foley, he served as

outside legal counsel for MLB beginning in 1989 and as the principal

outside counsel to the MLB commissioner and executive council from 1992

to 1998.

"Having someone of Bob's caliber, experience and relationships will

be a tremendous advantage for our clients and for EMC as we continue to

grow," said Bob Stanley, co-head of EMC. "His track record speaks for

itself and his expertise across every facet of the sports business is

unsurpassed."

On his new positions, DuPuy said, "My experience at MLB was fantastic - a

dream job for a baseball fan. I am now ready and excited to return to

my professional roots as an attorney serving a wide range of clients

facing an increasingly complex series of legal challenges, and I

couldn't imagine doing that anywhere else but Foley. Fortunately,"

DuPuy continued, "I have the rare opportunity to play multiple

professional roles at this time. There is so much exciting momentum at

EMC and CAA, where the combination of highly talented and experienced

bankers with the tremendous resources and relationships of the biggest

talent and sports agency in the world offers something totally unique to

the media and sports industries. It's ‘banking-plus,' and EMC's

impressive performance to date testifies to its distinctive power for

clients."