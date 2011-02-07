MLB's Dupuy Joins Foley & Lardner, EMC
Former
Major League Baseball COO Robert A. "Bob" DuPuy has been named a
partner within Foley & Lardner's Sports Industry Team and a senior
advisor at Evolution Media Capital (EMC). That came from a joint
announcement by the companies Monday.
The appointment marks a return for DuPuy, who, prior to joining MLB
in 1998, was a partner with Foley & Lardner and a member of the
firm's management committee. While a partner with Foley, he served as
outside legal counsel for MLB beginning in 1989 and as the principal
outside counsel to the MLB commissioner and executive council from 1992
to 1998.
"Having someone of Bob's caliber, experience and relationships will
be a tremendous advantage for our clients and for EMC as we continue to
grow," said Bob Stanley, co-head of EMC. "His track record speaks for
itself and his expertise across every facet of the sports business is
unsurpassed."
On his new positions, DuPuy said, "My experience at MLB was fantastic - a
dream job for a baseball fan. I am now ready and excited to return to
my professional roots as an attorney serving a wide range of clients
facing an increasingly complex series of legal challenges, and I
couldn't imagine doing that anywhere else but Foley. Fortunately,"
DuPuy continued, "I have the rare opportunity to play multiple
professional roles at this time. There is so much exciting momentum at
EMC and CAA, where the combination of highly talented and experienced
bankers with the tremendous resources and relationships of the biggest
talent and sports agency in the world offers something totally unique to
the media and sports industries. It's ‘banking-plus,' and EMC's
impressive performance to date testifies to its distinctive power for
clients."
