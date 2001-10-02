MLB.com to webcast Dodgers-Giants drama

Major League Baseball will webcast a replay the historic 1951 playoff game when the New York Giants stole the National League pennant from the Brooklyn Dodgers with a dramatic ninth-inning home run.

On Oct. 3 - the 50th anniversary of that game - MLB Radio will broadcast a re-creation of those nine innings that climaxed with Bobby Thomson's historic three-run blast off a Ralph Branca fastball that gave the Giants a 5-4 win and the National League pennant. Ernie Harwell, the man who actually called that so-called Shot Heard 'Round the World,

will deliver the re-creation on the MLB Web site.

Simulating the roar of the crowd in New York's Polo Grounds, the retrospective replay begins at 1:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, concluding at 3:57 p.m., the exact moment that 34,320 fans watched the Thomson homer clear the left field wall of the Polo Grounds 50 years earlier.

Fans can access the game on

MLB.com

on MLB Radio. The game will be archived on the site for on demand listening. - Richard Tedesco