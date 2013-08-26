MLBAM Strikes Cross-Platform Deal for Global Citizen Festival

MLB Advanced Media (MLBAM), the interactive media and Internet division of Major League Baseball, has secured the multi-platform distribution and sponsorship rights for the second annual Global Citizen Festival. The deal marks the first end-to-end rights purchase for the MLBAM.

The charity music event, aimed at helping to stamp out extreme poverty, is slated to be held on the Great Lawn of New York City’s Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 28. Stevie Wonder, Kings of Leon, Alicia Keys and John Mayer are among the scheduled acts.

N.Y.-based MLBAM said the inaugural Global Citizen Festival last September drew 60,000 attendees, and was viewed live by 15 million people.

For the full story visit Multichannel.com