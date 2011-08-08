MLB Properties Hires Chris Marciani as VP of National Sales
MLB Properties hired Chris Marciani on Monday to be the new vice president of national sales in its corporate sales and marketing division, reporting to Lou Koskovlis, SVP, corporate sales & marketing.
In his new position, Marciani will head up all of MLB and its 30 teams' corporate sales efforts.
In his most recent position, Marciani oversaw corporate partnerships for Michael Waltrip Racing, a post he had held since 2009. Prior to that, Marciani served as the VP of partnership marketing for the NBA's Charlotte Bobcats.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.