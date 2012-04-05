MLB Network Taking Gradual Steps To Ad Growth Success

MLB Network,

which celebrated its third anniversary in January, has made great strides in

distribution and in viewership, averaging 207,000 for its live games in 2011,

up 36% over the previous year.

The network is

67% owned by Major League Baseball with Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox and

DirecTV splitting the remaining portion. Sports media buyers say that while-in

terms of viewership-it's not a major player compared to fellow MLB TV partners

Fox, ESPN and Turner, MLB Network is still a part of every buying discussion

among TV baseball advertisers.

Heading into

this season, the network carried 150 spring training games as well as the two

opening games of the MLB season televised live from Tokyo, where the Seattle

Mariners played the Oakland A's.

Bill Morningstar

joined as executive VP of advertising sales in 2008 prior to the network

going live; he's been responsible for bringing advertisers into the

network from its inception. Here, Morningstar updates MBPT on the ad

situation at MLB Network as baseball's regular season opens on a full scale

this week.

Going into the 2012 season, what kind of

shape is MLB Network in?

[2011] was a

good year for us. MLB [network] president Tony Pettiti and his programming

group are putting on programming surrounding the games that is second to none.

Our MLB Tonight won the 2011 Emmy for

Best Sports Studio Show. Our ratings in 2011 were up and the ad revenue has

followed. Our primetime viewership in 2011 was up 29% in homes and

more than 30% in every key demo. Our viewership for MLB Tonight was up 44 percent in total viewers and up more

than 40 percent in all key demos. Our total-day viewership and ratings have

doubled in all demos. And ratings for two of our key in-season shows,

The Rundown and Intentional Talk were up between 38% and 60% in viewers and key

demos.

How has that translated into ad sales?

Almost every

day a piece of new business comes in. For this season, we have a lot of

advertisers returning and we are doing a lot of product integrations into our

shows. A lot of marketers in the last upfront did four-quarter deals

with us, which is unusual. Most sports are sold quarter by quarter. So we had a

lot of advertisers locked in as the season started. We did three times as many

four-quarter [12 month] deals in the 2011 upfront as we did in 2010.

How many advertisers are on the network

now?

Today we

have well over 100 advertisers.

Who are some of your larger advertisers?

Pizza Hut,

Capital One, GM, Chrysler, Unilever, Cisco and Subway are a few of them. We

have a good cross-section of advertisers in each category.

What categories have your new

advertisers come from?

Auto,

insurance, technology, men's grooming and fast food have all been growing

categories for us. We're also starting to see the movie category

recognize our value. Baseball telecasts dominate the summer and each night with

our studio show we have live look-in access to every game being played, in

addition to our live games. We are bringing in an audience of men 18-34 and

that's an audience movie studios are looking for.

What categories do you see as having room

to make inroads in?

Financial is

one area. Financial advertisers usually focus a lot of their spending on fourth

quarter. We are trying to get them to look at us as being attractive as a

year-round vehicle. We are starting to get some new financial

advertisers, but we still have plenty of room to grow in this

category.

While

your viewership levels are still small compared to MLB's other TV partners,

sports media buyers say MLB Network is included in most clients' baseball

buys on some level. But how do you try to convince marketers they

should be advertising on the network if they aren't already?

We're in more

than 68 million households and our audience has a higher median household

income than CNN, CNBC or Fox News Channel. We have a high-quality production

value, a high tech studio and good graphics. We're growing our viewership and

ratings every year at a steady rate. Advertisers seem to like our on-air

talent. And we can accommodate advertisers in many ways with integrations.

What are some examples of product

integrations?

Well, we

signed up Callaway, the golf equipment company, to be sponsor of our off-season

studio show, Hot Stove. A lot of our

on-air talent on that show is recreational golfers, so we gave Callaway a lot

of integration on the air, with those guys demonstrating the live use of their

clubs. Kingsford Charcoal sponsors our series, 30 Clubs in 30 Days. We created a series of vignettes with one of

our on-air talents, Mitch Williams, in which he uses Kingsford to grill up some

food. We try to create customized partnerships with advertisers wherever we

can. If there is something the brand wants to do and we can do it, then we

will.

What can we look for in the way of new

features for the coming season?

One of the

interesting things we did in the off-season was to build a new social media

area in our studio that has touchscreens that our on-air talent can use in our

various live shows to interact with fans through polls on Facebook and through

responses on Twitter and via emails. This adds another layer of content to the

shows.

With the upfront period again

approaching, how does MLB Network plan to present itself and sell?

We don't hold

an upfront presentation, but we make agency-to-agency visits. During the

broadcast upfront week when a lot of advertisers are in town, we'll do

things like invite them to a suite at Yankee Stadium, where we

can entertain them. But most of our selling is done door-to-door on a

year-round basis. An advantage for us of visiting each agency and some

advertisers in person is that we can learn more about what each brand is

looking to accomplish on an individual basis and have more substantive

discussions.