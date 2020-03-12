MLB Delays Start of Season Due to Coronavirus

Major League Baseball has suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. MLB commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. made the announcement after consulting with the 30 ballclubs and the Major League Baseball Players Association.

“This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans,” said MLB.

The league said that guidance related to daily operations and workouts for the MLB ballclubs will be passed along to the teams in the coming days.

The World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson have been postponed indefinitely.