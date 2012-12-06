MLB Broadcast Exec Tully Fields Offers for New Title Sponsorships-Starting With 'Home Run Derby'

Major League Baseball recently signed new eight-year TV

rights deals with Fox, ESPN and Turner that will bring in more than $12 billion

dollars through the duration of the contracts. While it is not mandated in

the new rights deals that the 15 official MLB sponsors advertise in those

telecasts, most do.





The current MLB official sponsors list reads like a what's

what of sports advertising: Anheuser-Busch (came aboard as a sponsor in 1980);

Bank of America (2004); Bayer (2008); Firestone (2010); Frito-Lay (2006);

Gatorade (1990); General Motors (2005); Holiday Inn (2006); MasterCard (1997);

Nike (1998); Pepsi (1997); Procter & Gamble (1939); Scotts (2010), SiriusXM

(2005); and Taco Bell (2004).





Chris Tully, MLB's executive VP, broadcast, oversees the

game telecasts and shoulder programming that MLB Productions produces for both

MLB TV rights-holders and other broadcast and cable networks that want to carry

MLB-related shows. Among that original programming is series such as Caught Looking, which premiered on NBC

Sports Network in August. The series gives viewers an inside look at specific

weekend MLB games as MLB Productions' cameras follow players, managers and

front-office personnel from the teams set to play.





While the off-season quiets down for baseball fans, Tully

keeps busy trying to find ways to get more MLB programming on the air, which

opens up opportunities for advertisers who are both official sponsors and those

who are not to market their products to the hard-to-reach male audience.





Here, Tully speaks about MLB programming and opportunities

for markers.



State Farm recently

dropped out as an MLB corporate sponsor and the title sponsor of the annual

Home Run Derby, which is televised on ESPN the night before the MLB All-Star Game

each summer. State Farm had sponsored the Derby since 2007 and prior to that,

Century 21 has sponsored it for seven years. How is the search for a new Derby

sponsor going?

We are actively looking for a successor to State Farm and we are talking to

advertisers who are our official sponsors and also to those who aren't. Any

advertiser interested can contact us. Next summer the All-Star Game will be

held in New York so there will be a sizable platform for the new title sponsor.



How are advertising

sales divided up between the TV rights-holders and MLB?

The TV network partners sell the in-game advertising but MLB can sell the

presenting sponsorship rights to the major event telecasts. For example, we

have signed a deal with Anheuser-Busch to be the presenting sponsor of the

opening week of the 2013 season, but the in-game commercials will be sold by

the networks. ESPN has the opening day and opening night games.



Is MLB trying to

sell more presenting sponsorships than it has in the past?

We also sold a presenting sponsorship for the two new Wild Card playoff

games this past season to Anheuser-Busch and we feel we are just putting our

toe in the water as far as presenting sponsorship sales go.



How much

programming is MLB Productions providing to the network partners and to MLB

Network?

We have a great working relationship with our TV partners and also with

other networks and have been on a roll the past few years in the amount of

ancillary programming we are producing for television. We work hand in glove

with MLB Network and have produced programming for them including series like Prime 9, My MLB Life and Baseball's

Seasons to name a few. We also have been producing shows for ESPN for about

six years now and we have a clause in the new TV rights agreement with ESPN

that continues that process. This past season, MLB Productions created a new

series called MLB Player Poll that

aired on Fox each Saturday afternoon before its weekly MLB game, which was

presented by Pepsi. For the non-commercial networks, MLB has also produced

programming like Derek Jeter 3K, a

one-time special for HBO in which MLB Productions cameras followed Jeter in his

quest for 3000 hits, and The Franchise

on Showtime, that offers an inside look at an MLB team each season.



How does the show

production for ESPN work?

We produce about six or seven hours of programming each year for ESPN and

we sell the advertising on that programming, mostly to our official sponsors.



How does MLB

determine what kind of programming to produce?

In some instances, we have an idea and approach the networks and many times

they have an idea and come to us. In the case of Caught Looking, NBC approached us. If it's a network's idea, we

will produce it for them and get paid a production fee and they will sell the

commercial inventory.



MLB for several

years now has encouraged its official sponsors to produce TV commercials that

appear during the games so that they have baseball themes. How has that worked

out?

It is not something we mandate but just suggested and we have a number of

our sponsors who just want to have a closer relationship with the fans. We make

our creative teams available to help them tailor their commercials to baseball.

And it's nice to see those tie-ins to the game. Some sponsorships include both

commercials with baseball themes and event sponsorships. Pepsi sponsors the Pepsi Max Field of Dreams Game,

runs Pepsi Max commercials and sponsored a contest in which fans voted for

the retired players who they wanted to see play in the game as well as a sweepstakes

where the fan winners actually played in the game.



In the new TV

contracts, did MLB give the TV networks some new digital rights?

Yes. All the networks were looking for TV Everywhere rights moving forward

and we granted those rights to them. And if new technology is developed before

the end of the deal in 2021, there is wording in the contract to deal with this

so we don't have to rework the deals or start from scratch. It is our intent to

have our fans see the games wherever and whenever they want to watch them.



Fox added a

schedule of Saturday night primetime MLB telecasts this season and plans

to continue that going forward. Is that written into the new rights deal with

Fox?

Yes. We love Saturday night baseball in primetime television and we had

been discussing Fox moving some games there for several years and now it is a

reality. Fox had eight games on Saturday in primetime this past season and we

hope to have more in 2013.



Is there language

in the new TV rights deal that will provide more games if Fox decides to start

a separate all-sports national network?

Our new deal with Fox does have a clause in it that will migrate a certain

number of games beyond the ones currently provided for on Fox broadcast network

to a new national network if and when they decide to launch it.