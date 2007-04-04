MLB and In Demand Reach Out-Of-Market Deal

After the negotiations over the “Extra Innings” package went into overtime, Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced that In Demand will carry the out-of-market package and distribute the new MLB channel, after all.

The talks had gone beyond the March 31 deadline originally made by MLB, which otherwise would have granted DirecTV exclusivity for the package, originally valued at around $700 million.

"Our chief goal throughout the process was to ensure that fans would have access to as many baseball games and as much baseball coverage as possible," said MLB President and Chief Operating Officer Bob DuPuy. "With this agreement, the MLB Channel will launch with an unprecedented platform. We are pleased with the launch of the MLB Channel to so many homes coupled with our agreement to extend the distribution of MLB Extra Innings with iN DEMAND."

“We couldn’t be happier that we have reached an agreement with Major League Baseball and are able to make these games available to baseball fans as we have for the past five years,” said Robert D. Jacobson, President and CEO of iN DEMAND Networks.

It still remains to be seen whether Echostar’s Dish Network, also an incumbent of the package, will return.

###