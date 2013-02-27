Mixed Q4 for Starz

The decision not to renew its Netflix distribution deal

dinged revenue growth at Starz in the fourth quarter, but subscribers to its

flagship premium channel rose by 400,000 to 21.2 million.

Starz reported revenue of $422.2 million in the quarter,

down 2% from the prior year due mainly to fewer theatrical releases from The

Weinstein Co. and its decision not to renew its Netflix deal, which expired

last February. Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization

increased 8% in the period to $101 million, fueled mainly by fewer first run

films, better utilization of its second run movies from Walt Disney Co. and

Sony Pictures, and decreased marketing costs for original shows.

On a conference call with analysts, CEO Chris Albrecht said

Starz plans to fuel its future growth through more original programming, airing

about 36 hours of original shows in 2013, rising to 50 hours in the next

couple of years.

Click here to

read the full story at Multichannel News.