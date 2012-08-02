Trending

Mixed Q2 for Time Warner Cable

Time Warner Cable lost 169,000 basic video
subscribers in the second quarter, falling short of analysts' estimates and overshadowing
what in other aspects was a strong operating period for the nation's
second-largest cable operator.

Most analysts expected TWC to lose between 120,000 and
150,000 basic video subscribers in the period. And while the MSO fell short of
that mark - it was also worse that Q211 losses of 130,000 basic video customers
- it beat estimates on high-speed Internet additions - 72,000 (including 13,000
business customers) vs. consensus of about 66,000. Its 45,000 voice additions
slightly missed consensus estimated for a gain of 49,000 phone customers.

"Unfortunately, the weaker-than-last year basic video
subscriber metric takes away at least a little of the luster of TWC's otherwise
very strong report," Sanford Bernstein cable and satellite analyst Craig
Moffett wrote in a research report.

The picture was brighter on the financial side, aided by a
small (3.7%) increase in programming costs per subscriber. Revenue for the
period increased 9.3% to $5.4 billion and adjusted operating income before
depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) increased 10.3% to $2 billion, aided
primarily by the recent acquisitions of Insight
Communications and NewWave
Communications. Excluding those acquisitions, historic Time Warner Cable
revenue was up 3.1% in the period to $5.1 billion.

Time Warner Cable is scheduled to hold a conference call
with analysts to discuss second quarter results at 8:30 a.m.