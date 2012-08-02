Mixed Q2 for Time Warner Cable

Time Warner Cable lost 169,000 basic video

subscribers in the second quarter, falling short of analysts' estimates and overshadowing

what in other aspects was a strong operating period for the nation's

second-largest cable operator.

Most analysts expected TWC to lose between 120,000 and

150,000 basic video subscribers in the period. And while the MSO fell short of

that mark - it was also worse that Q211 losses of 130,000 basic video customers

- it beat estimates on high-speed Internet additions - 72,000 (including 13,000

business customers) vs. consensus of about 66,000. Its 45,000 voice additions

slightly missed consensus estimated for a gain of 49,000 phone customers.

"Unfortunately, the weaker-than-last year basic video

subscriber metric takes away at least a little of the luster of TWC's otherwise

very strong report," Sanford Bernstein cable and satellite analyst Craig

Moffett wrote in a research report.

The picture was brighter on the financial side, aided by a

small (3.7%) increase in programming costs per subscriber. Revenue for the

period increased 9.3% to $5.4 billion and adjusted operating income before

depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) increased 10.3% to $2 billion, aided

primarily by the recent acquisitions of Insight

Communications and NewWave

Communications. Excluding those acquisitions, historic Time Warner Cable

revenue was up 3.1% in the period to $5.1 billion.

Time Warner Cable is scheduled to hold a conference call

with analysts to discuss second quarter results at 8:30 a.m.