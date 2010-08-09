Mixed Q2 for DISH
DISH Network lost 19,000 subscribers in the second quarter, widely
missing analyst consensus estimates for the period, while revenue and
earnings growth were nearly off the charts.
DISH reported revenue of
$3.17 billion in the period, a 9.1% increase over the previous year. Net
income for the quarter was $257 million (57 cents per share) in the
quarter, more than four times the $61 million (14 cents per share)
generated in the second quarter last year.
But analysts appeared most
concerned with the subscriber losses, which come after the company had
seemingly rebounded from the declines of 2008, reporting four straight
quarters of customer gains.
Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.