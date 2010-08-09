Mixed Q2 for DISH

DISH Network lost 19,000 subscribers in the second quarter, widely

missing analyst consensus estimates for the period, while revenue and

earnings growth were nearly off the charts.

DISH reported revenue of

$3.17 billion in the period, a 9.1% increase over the previous year. Net

income for the quarter was $257 million (57 cents per share) in the

quarter, more than four times the $61 million (14 cents per share)

generated in the second quarter last year.

But analysts appeared most

concerned with the subscriber losses, which come after the company had

seemingly rebounded from the declines of 2008, reporting four straight

quarters of customer gains.



