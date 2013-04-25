Mixed Q1 for Time Warner Cable

Time Warner Cable kicked off the 2013 cable earnings season

with mixed results, growing revenue by 6.6% and cash flow by 2% but losing

119,000 video subscribers as customers left the second largest MSO in the

company after promotional periods rolled off.

Time Warner Cable reported $5.5 billion in total revenue for

the period, up from $5.1 billion in the prior year. Operating income before

depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) was $1.9 billion in the period, up from

$1.87 billion a year ago.

The revenue gains were also impacted by two extra months of

Insight Communications results -- TWC

purchased Insight in February 2012 for $3 billion. According to TWC,

excluding the Insight results, the organic revenue was $5.3 billion, up 3.1%

from the previous year.

Video subscriber losses of 119,000 were above the 94,000

shed in 2011 and analysts' consensus estimates of 91,000 losses.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.