Mixed Q1 Bag at DirecTV

DirecTV delivered a mixed bag in the first quarter, with domestic operations showing signs of slowing while its Latin American businesses continued to shine.

Domestically, DirecTV reported 81,000 net new subscribers, slightly missing analysts' consensus estimates of 92,000 additions. On the financial front, U.S. revenue rose 7% to $5.5 billion (slightly behind consensus) and operating profit before depreciation and amortization increased 3.4% to $1.4 billion, matching consensus estimates.

Analysts were split concerning the satellite giant's U.S. performance -- with some expressing concern over the weakness in the U.S. operations and others claiming that the satellite giant is delivering steady, profitable growth.

