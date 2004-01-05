Mitchell Gets Zeidenberg Award

Andrea Mitchell, NBC chief foreign-affairs correspondent, will receive the "Len Zeidenberg First Amendment Award" from the Radio and Television News Directors Association at its annual awards dinner March 11 in Washington, D.C.

The award was named for former Washington Senior Correspondent Len Zeidenberg. Other honorees include Sens. Charles Grassley and Patrick Leahy, who will share the First Amendment Leadership Award, and Entravision Chairman Walter Ulloa, who will receive the First Amendment Service Award.