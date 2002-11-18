MIT gets $30M in DTV money

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology will receive $30 million from Dolby Laboratories Inc. over the next 10 years for the school's role in the 1993

incorporation of Dolby's audio technology into the U.S. digital-television

standard.

MIT had developed a competing standard and agreed to share royalties with

Dolby if either technology was selected by the Grand Alliance, the industry

group that ultimately proposed a digital-TV standard to the Federal Communications

Commission.

Dolby later refused to pay up, citing ambiguity in the contract. The

university sued in 1997, and a settlement was reached in April after a six-day

trial.

Terms of the deal, originally confidential, were confirmed by university

officials two weeks ago when uncovered by The Tech, MIT's student

newspaper.

MIT's agreement with Dolby was unknown to other members of the Grand

Alliance until the trial, and it is seen by some as a conflict of interest,

especially because MIT professor Jae Lim, inventor of the school's entry into

the competition, cast one of four votes on the Grand Alliance selection

committee.

In line with school policy, Lim will receive roughly $8 million as his share

of MIT's royalties.