MISSING Returns, Reuben Doesn’t
Lifetime Television’s original drama, 1-800-MISSING,will return for a second season, but sans ER alum Gloria Reuben, who starred in season one. Instead, Vivica A. Fox will join the cast as an FBI agent.
Lifetime has ordered 13 more episodes, which will premiere in August. In its first season, 1-800-MISSING averaged a 2.0 rating and 2.1 million viewers.
