Missing cleared in 75% of U.S.

Telco Productions has cleared weekly half-hour series Missing in

more than 75 percent of the country for a fall-2003 launch, president

Alex Paen said.

Telco recently added independent WCIU-TV Chicago; NBC affiliate WFLA-TV

Tampa, Fla.; NBC affiliate WPXI-TV Pittsburgh; UPN affiliate WRBU-TV St. Louis; and

Fox affiliate WTNZ Knoxville, Tenn., to Missing's lineup.

The show, which will air segments on missing people, is collaborating with

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the FBI.

Telco also cleared its other weekly half-hour, Animal Rescue, in

90 percent of the country for its seventh season.