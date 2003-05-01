Missing cleared in 75% of U.S.
Telco Productions has cleared weekly half-hour series Missing in
more than 75 percent of the country for a fall-2003 launch, president
Alex Paen said.
Telco recently added independent WCIU-TV Chicago; NBC affiliate WFLA-TV
Tampa, Fla.; NBC affiliate WPXI-TV Pittsburgh; UPN affiliate WRBU-TV St. Louis; and
Fox affiliate WTNZ Knoxville, Tenn., to Missing's lineup.
The show, which will air segments on missing people, is collaborating with
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the FBI.
Telco also cleared its other weekly half-hour, Animal Rescue, in
90 percent of the country for its seventh season.
