Trending

Miss Seventeen a Hit for MTV

By

MTV’s new reality show, Miss Seventeen, drew 2.02 million total viewers for its premiere Oct 17 at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen Media Research. That's nearly double the network’s third-quarter average in prime of 1.16 million.

The reality competition pits 17 girls against each other for the chance to earn an internship at Seventeen magazine and a photo on its cover.

Seventeen’s editor, Atoosa Rubenstein, serves as the judge, communicating with the girls via a TV screen in the house.