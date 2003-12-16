Miss Match Gets More Dates on NBC

NBC has ordered four additional episodes of new drama Miss Match, starring Alicia Silverstone. That brings the series to 17 total episodes, five short of a full-season order. The show has struggled on Fridays, where it started at 8, and then moved to 9.

Starting in January, NBC veteran Ed takes over Fridays at 9, and Miss Match will be shelved until this spring, or it will show up next fall in a different time period altogether.