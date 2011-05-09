Miron Named First Bresnan Ethics Award Recipient

Retired Bright House Networks chairman Robert Miron was named the first recipient of the Bresnan Ethics in Business Award, the Cable Center announced Monday.

Miron will receive the honor, named after the late cable pioneer and former Bresnan Communications founder and chairman William Bresnan, at the Cable Hall of Fame Celebration on June 14, at the Sheraton Chicago Hotel and Towers in conjunction with the National Cable and Telecommunications Association Cable Show.

Miron, who retired as chairman of Bright House in 2010, has been one of the industry's most respected leaders for more than 40 years. According to the Cable Center, Miron's "fresh vision and forward thinking have left a legacy on a number of industry initiatives, such as customer service standards, cable's participation in education and responsible programming." He has contributed his talents and experiences to many industry organizations, including the NCTA, C-SPAN, Cable in the Classrom, CableLabs, the Walter Kaitz Foundation, and Discovery Communications. He currently serves on The Cable Center's Honorary Board of Directors and was inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame in 2001.

Click here to read the full story on Multichannel News.