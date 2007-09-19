Miron Heads C-SPAN Executive Committee
Robert Miron has been elected chairman of the executive committee of C-SPAN, the cable public affairs network that has become a staple for political junkies.
Miron is chairman and CEO of cable MSO Advance/Newhouse Communications.
Miron succeeds William Bresnan (Bresnan Communications), who will remain on the board and committee.
Amy Tykeson, CEO of BendBroadband has also been elected to the board.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.