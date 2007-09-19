Miron Heads C-SPAN Executive Committee

Robert Miron has been elected chairman of the executive committee of C-SPAN, the cable public affairs network that has become a staple for political junkies.

Miron is chairman and CEO of cable MSO Advance/Newhouse Communications.

Miron succeeds William Bresnan (Bresnan Communications), who will remain on the board and committee.

Amy Tykeson, CEO of BendBroadband has also been elected to the board.