Mirelson to head FCC's Consumer Bureau
Robert 'Doc' Mirelson has been named deputy chief of the Federal
Communications Commission's Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, where he
will focus on consumer outreach.
Mirelson comes to the FCC from consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, where he
developed public-information policies for government and private-sector clients
such as the Department of Defense, the National Imagery and Mapping Agency and
the Internal Revenue Service.
Prior to becoming a consultant, Mirelson was a colonel in the U.S. Army and a
senior public-affairs officer. He served in the military for 29
years.
