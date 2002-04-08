Mirelson to head FCC's Consumer Bureau

Robert 'Doc' Mirelson has been named deputy chief of the Federal

Communications Commission's Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, where he

will focus on consumer outreach.

Mirelson comes to the FCC from consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, where he

developed public-information policies for government and private-sector clients

such as the Department of Defense, the National Imagery and Mapping Agency and

the Internal Revenue Service.

Prior to becoming a consultant, Mirelson was a colonel in the U.S. Army and a

senior public-affairs officer. He served in the military for 29

years.