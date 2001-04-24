Miranda buys Oxtel

Las Vegas - Looking to target the growing acceptance of centralcasting and multichannel delivery, Miranda Technologies, makers of signal processing equipment, has acquired the assets and product line of multichannel master control provider Oxtel plc for an undisclosed sum. According to both companies, the integrated master control and branding solution from Oxtel fits directly within Miranda's strategies for centralized broadcasting. Product distribution will also benefit from the merger, as Miranda's U.S. and Asia/Pacific presence and Oxtel's European recognition gives Miranda a worldwide sales avenue. - Mike Grotticelli