MIPCOM: Lionsgate Expands Latin Sales Efforts

Lionsgate Television International has partnered with veteran Latin American television executive Maryann Pasante to launch Lionsgate-TISA Television International, a new joint venture that will handle the sales of Lionsgate series and film library to TV outlets in Latin America.

"Maryann Pasante is a highly accomplished and widely respected leader in Latin American television distribution with a track record of great success," explained Peter Iacono, Lionsgate Television International head of distribution, in a statement. "We are immensely pleased to join forces with Maryann to create Lionsgate-TISA Television International as a front runner in television distribution in Latin America."

Pasante, who was formerly MGM Television International's head of distribution for Latin America, launched TISA (Television Internacional Sur America) earlier this year.

In addition, to selling programing from Lionsgate, the joint venture will distribute feature films from the Pantelion Films, which is a joint venture between Lionsgate and Televisa, and will represent other producers and distributors, including New Films International.