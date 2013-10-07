MIPCOM: Fremantle Inks Major Deal With YouKu

Illustrating the growing importance of programming deals with over-the-top services at MIPCOM, FremantleMedia International announced a major multi-year digital deal on the first day of the market with the Chinese-based portal, Youku that will give the company rights to about 202 hours of content in the first year.

Second only to YouTube in global viewership, Youku's online audiences average some 14 million unique users a day, and it has an estimated 200 million mobile users, the companies reported.

The initial content is to be made available on its VOD channels, youku.com, youku.net and tudou.com and will include the recently launched "Total Black Out USA," "The X Factor USA" season three, "America's GotTalent" season eight, "Project Runway" season 11, "Celebrity Apprentice" season six and "American Idol" season 13.

It will also get rights to such scripted series as "Hit and Miss."

Paul Ridley, FremantleMedia International senior VP of Asia Pacific, noted in a statement that "as the Asian region evolves it's really important for our world class entertainment to be present on platforms which are in line with new consumer viewing habits — with Youku's vast reach it was the natural choice for us in China."