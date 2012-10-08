MIPCOM: Canal+ Inks Output Deal with Warner Bros.

Canal+ Group has signed an exclusive output agreement with Warner Bros. Entertainment France SAS that will give the group exclusive pay TV rights to the studio's first run movies and to library features on all of the company's pay TV channels, which include Canal+, CINE+, Comédie+ and Jimmy as well as their catch-up services.

The movies will become available from September of 2013 and subscribers will have access to them on multiple screens, including connected TV, game consoles, smart phones, tablets and mobile.

"Canal+ Group is particularly proud once again to strike a partnership with Warner Bros.," said Rodolphe Belmer, executive VP of content Canal+ Group, in a statement. "This agreement illustrates our desire to offer the most attractive movie offer on TV."

"We are pleased to have our films return to Canal+ in the first pay window and be available to their subscribers in 2013," added Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. International Television, in a statement.