MIPCOM: A+E Networks Inks Major Intl. Sales

A+E Networks announced at MIPCOM that it had finalized licensing agreements for more than 450 hours of programming with broadcasters in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

"With a catalogue of 9500+ hours including new 550+ hours, we are able to provide our clients with a wide range of strong content to fit their needs," noted Sean Cohan, senior VP of international for A+E Networks, in a statement.

Deals included sales of Pawn Stars to Seven Network (Australia), History TV (Canada), La Sexta (Spain), TV4 Plus (Sweden), TV Norge (Norway), FEM (Norway), Hrvatska Television/HRT (Croatia), and Vision Four (Malaysia and Singapore).

Storage Wars was picked up by Canal D (Canada), Outdoor Life Network (Canada), Suomi TV (Finland), TV Norge (Norway), FEM (Norway), and TV4 (Sweden) and "Swamp People" was acquired by Seven Network (Australia), History TV (Canada), Zebra (Norway), and La Sexta (Spain).

The company also announced that Hoarders has been licensed to TV3 Denmark (Denmark), Planete No Limit (France), and Viasat (Norway and Sweden) and that deals has been inked for Ax Men, Top Shot, and two new series from Lifetime, Dance Moms and Picker Sisters.

Dance Moms sold to Shaw in Canada and Picker Sisters has been acquired by W Network in Canada and Lifestyle Network in the Philippines.