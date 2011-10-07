MIPCOM, held annually in Cannes, is the world's entertainment

content market, in which media buyers and sellers meet to network and conduct

business on an international scale.



Attendance Tops 12,500

Strong sales climate, expanding digital platforms and increased activity in developing markets attracted executives from 4,211 companies in 102 countries More



Sweeney Accepts Personality of the Year Award

In a keynote entitled "Television Unleashed," Disney's Anne Sweeney sees bright future for TV in a digital world More



ITV Sells 'Prime Suspect' in Over 30 Territories

U.S. series will air in such territories as France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Norway and Southeast Asia More



Lionsgate Expands Latin Sales Efforts

Sets up a new joint venture with Maryann Pasante called Lionsgate-TISA Television International for Latin American sales More



A+E Networks Inc Major Intl. Sales

Deals for over 450 hours of programming are completed with broadcasters in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific regions More

