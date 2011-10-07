MIPCOM
MIPCOM, held annually in Cannes, is the world's entertainment
content market, in which media buyers and sellers meet to network and conduct
business on an international scale.
Attendance Tops 12,500
Strong sales climate, expanding digital platforms and increased activity in developing markets attracted executives from 4,211 companies in 102 countries More
Sweeney Accepts Personality of the Year Award
In a keynote entitled "Television Unleashed," Disney's Anne Sweeney sees bright future for TV in a digital world More
ITV Sells 'Prime Suspect' in Over 30 Territories
U.S. series will air in such territories as France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Norway and Southeast Asia More
Lionsgate Expands Latin Sales Efforts
Sets up a new joint venture with Maryann Pasante called Lionsgate-TISA Television International for Latin American sales More
A+E Networks Inc Major Intl. Sales
Deals for over 450 hours of programming are completed with broadcasters in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific regions More
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.