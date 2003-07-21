Minot on FCC’s mind

Just when you think the Federal Communications Commission has fixed its

"Minot problem," the small North Dakota town found a new way to make trouble for

supporters of deregulation.

Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein -- who put Minot in the national

limelight by repeatedly criticizing FCC radio rules that led to the town being

considered a market big enough to let one owner control the maximum eight radio

stations -- now complained that the new ownership rules create a similar

problem for TV ownership there.

Although the FCC fixed the radio-market-measurement problem for Minot and

some other small markets, Adelstein said, "An apparent blunder" allowed Minot and

other smaller markets to be considered big markets eligible for ownership of

broadcast/newspaper or radio/TV combinations.

Minot -- the 155th-largest DMA, with only four commercial TV stations -- is

considered larger than Detroit, which has twice as many commercial stations as

Minot.

The reason? Minot has six noncommercial stations that boost the total number

of TV stations in the market to 10. The prroblem is that there aren’t really six

noncommercial outlets in Minot, but two.

The others are used like satellites used to boost the stations’ signals into

surrounding rural communities. Only commercial stations have a official

designation as satellites, whereas noncommercial outlets used the same way are

counted as free-standing stations.

Similar problems occur in small markets in Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan,

Nebraska, New York and Vermont, Adelstein said. "The FCC should immediately

reconsider and correct this mistake before any mergers are proposed to us," he

added.