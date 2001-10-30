Minneapolis duopoly cuts staff

Legendary Minneapolis station KSTP-TV and its duopoly partner KSTC-TV are

cutting newscasts and newsroom staff in an effort to save money.

The stations will drop its Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts, and its daily 6:30 p.m. newscasts.

About 20 full-time and four part-time positions will be

eliminated.

In further cost-cutting, the station will eliminate hosting duties for KSTC-TV's Big Bad Movie and the KSTP Broadcast Center Store at the Mall of America will close when the lease expires in July.

'This reduction in staff and store closing come after almost one year of continously depressed earnings,' said Ed Piette, vice president and general of both stations.

'Twin Cities broadcast marketplace revenues are in double digit decline as a result of a very soft economy exacerbated by the recent events surrounding the war on terrorism. With the overall economy in full recession, KSTP-TV can no longer avoid the business adjustments other broadcasters instituted months before.'

- Dan Trigoboff