Mindy Grossman, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"

Mindy Grossman, CEO of HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSNI) oversees a

$3 billion direct-to-consumer retail portfolio which includes the HSN and

Cornerstone businesses. HSN is a leading interactive multichannel retailer that

offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names. Cornerstone

is a multichannel retailer of lifestyle brands including Frontgate, Garnet Hill

and Ballard Designs.

Since 2006, Ms. Grossman has led the transformation of HSN

into a lifestyle network, diversifying its portfolio of brands and

personalities and fusing relationships between the entertainment and retail

communities. Ms. Grossman has evolved the traditional TV network into a

multiplatform business and today, HSN.com is a top-ten most trafficked e-commerce

site and accounts for more than 30% of HSN's total revenues. Ms. Grossman has

also led HSN's expansion into mobile, which includes the development of

applications for the iPhone, Android, and iPad.

In 2011, she oversaw the launch of the first interactive gaming and

shopping portal, HSN Arcade.



Prior to taking HSNi public in 2008, Ms. Grossman had been

Chief Executive Officer of IAC Retailing, a division of Interactive Corporation,

primarily comprised of the HSN and Cornerstone brands.





A 34-year veteran of the retail industry, Ms. Grossman

previously served as a corporate officer and Global Vice President of Nike,

Inc., and led Nike's $4 billion apparel business from 2000 to 2006. Prior to

that, she launched and was President and CEO of Polo Jeans Company from 1995 to

2000. She also held senior positions at

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.





In 2011, Forbes

magazine named Ms. Grossman one of the world's 100 most powerful women and Financial Times ranked Ms. Grossman as

one of the Top 50 Women in World Business. Ms. Grossman was also recognized as

one of Fast Company's Top 100 Most

Creative People in Business and received the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of

the YearÂ® Award for Corporate Innovation for the Florida region. She serves on

the Board of Directors of HSN, Inc., Fisker Automotive and the National Retail

Federation.



