Mindy Grossman, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"
Mindy Grossman, CEO of HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSNI) oversees a
$3 billion direct-to-consumer retail portfolio which includes the HSN and
Cornerstone businesses. HSN is a leading interactive multichannel retailer that
offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names. Cornerstone
is a multichannel retailer of lifestyle brands including Frontgate, Garnet Hill
and Ballard Designs.
Since 2006, Ms. Grossman has led the transformation of HSN
into a lifestyle network, diversifying its portfolio of brands and
personalities and fusing relationships between the entertainment and retail
communities. Ms. Grossman has evolved the traditional TV network into a
multiplatform business and today, HSN.com is a top-ten most trafficked e-commerce
site and accounts for more than 30% of HSN's total revenues. Ms. Grossman has
also led HSN's expansion into mobile, which includes the development of
applications for the iPhone, Android, and iPad.
In 2011, she oversaw the launch of the first interactive gaming and
shopping portal, HSN Arcade.
Prior to taking HSNi public in 2008, Ms. Grossman had been
Chief Executive Officer of IAC Retailing, a division of Interactive Corporation,
primarily comprised of the HSN and Cornerstone brands.
A 34-year veteran of the retail industry, Ms. Grossman
previously served as a corporate officer and Global Vice President of Nike,
Inc., and led Nike's $4 billion apparel business from 2000 to 2006. Prior to
that, she launched and was President and CEO of Polo Jeans Company from 1995 to
2000. She also held senior positions at
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.
In 2011, Forbes
magazine named Ms. Grossman one of the world's 100 most powerful women and Financial Times ranked Ms. Grossman as
one of the Top 50 Women in World Business. Ms. Grossman was also recognized as
one of Fast Company's Top 100 Most
Creative People in Business and received the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of
the YearÂ® Award for Corporate Innovation for the Florida region. She serves on
the Board of Directors of HSN, Inc., Fisker Automotive and the National Retail
Federation.
