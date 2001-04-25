Trending

Milton Berle stricken with colon cancer

Comedian and television pioneer Milton Berle has been diagnosed with colon cancer but will not undergo surgery and is doing well, Reuters reports.

Berle, 92, who broke into show business as a child actor in vaudeville and film and became one of TV's first stars, has a small tumor in his colon. Berle's wife Lorna reports the entertainer is "doing fine."