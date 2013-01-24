Millo Named MundoFox VP of Content Strategy
Suzette Millo has been named vice president, content
strategy, at the new Spanish-language network MundoFox. She comes from
Telemundo, where she was vice president of publicity and talent strategy.
She's responsible for the "comprehensive analysis and
support of the network's programming content from inception to air, including
the strategic evaluation and selection of scripts and products," said
MundoFox. Millo also oversees programming publicity initiatives and helps lead
the overall communications efforts for MundoFox.
"Suzette brings a unique blend of knowledge and
experience, as well as a long-standing reputation in the Spanish-language television
industry," said Adriana IbaÃ±ez, MundoFox's executive VP of programming.
"Her involvement with different areas of broadcast television including
communications, programming, production, digital, sales and marketing, make her
a perfect fit for MundoFox."
Millo led publicity efforts for Telemundo's network's
entertainment, news, alternative and sports divisions, the strategic
positioning of its talent roster and the management of special events. She
played a key part in initiatives such as The Billboard Latin Music Awards,
Telemundo's Olympics coverage, and the launch of the hit telenovela, La Reina del Sur.
Fox launched MundoFox in August.
