Millo Named MundoFox VP of Content Strategy

Suzette Millo has been named vice president, content

strategy, at the new Spanish-language network MundoFox. She comes from

Telemundo, where she was vice president of publicity and talent strategy.

She's responsible for the "comprehensive analysis and

support of the network's programming content from inception to air, including

the strategic evaluation and selection of scripts and products," said

MundoFox. Millo also oversees programming publicity initiatives and helps lead

the overall communications efforts for MundoFox.

"Suzette brings a unique blend of knowledge and

experience, as well as a long-standing reputation in the Spanish-language television

industry," said Adriana IbaÃ±ez, MundoFox's executive VP of programming.

"Her involvement with different areas of broadcast television including

communications, programming, production, digital, sales and marketing, make her

a perfect fit for MundoFox."

Millo led publicity efforts for Telemundo's network's

entertainment, news, alternative and sports divisions, the strategic

positioning of its talent roster and the management of special events. She

played a key part in initiatives such as The Billboard Latin Music Awards,

Telemundo's Olympics coverage, and the launch of the hit telenovela, La Reina del Sur.

Fox launched MundoFox in August.